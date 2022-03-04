Deaths remain high in daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky

New cases, positivity rate continue to decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky shows another deadly day. According to the report, there were 38 new deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus to 13,973.

New cases and the positivity rate continue to trend down which shows the state is heading in the right direction, despite the high number of deaths. According to the report, 2,281 new cases were reported on Thursday with the positivity rate coming in at 6.94%.