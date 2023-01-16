Darin Allgood named new Georgetown police chief

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown mayor Burney Jenkins has named a new chief of police a little over a week after he fired former chief Mike Bosse.

Darin Allgood, Georgetown Police Department’s assistant chief of police, was named as chief of police effective Monday. This appointment requires the city council’s approval at its regular meeting on Jan. 23, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic.

“I’m going to give it my best effort, like I’ve always done, and try to do the best for the citizens of Georgetown because I am Burney Jenkins, the people’s mayor for the city of Georgetown,” Jenkins said on Nov. 10, 2022, just days after he won the mayoral election against David Lusby. Jenkins, at the same time, fired the city’s chief administrative officer Andrew Hartley.

The firings were shocking to Georgetown residents. At the city’s next council meeting, Jenkins took plenty of heat.

“I don’t think you can get rid of perfection and he was perfect for Georgetown,” said Celeste Crowley of Bosse at the meeting. She was just one of more than a dozen who voiced their opinion of Jenkins’s decision.

“Why was this man who has done nothing but worked himself to death and I have been right along and seen him?” asked Susan Daniel. “[Bosse] makes sure that this community is taken care of, now it’s time for this community to take care of him.”

Jenkins has still not offered an explanation to the firings, other than he “wants to go in a different direction,” he told ABC 36 in a brief phone conversation.

The announcement of Allgood’s promotion was made on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page. Allgood said he appreciates the honor and “all of the support of the Georgetown community. I will strive to the best of my ability to continue to make this the premier agency we have become.”

See More

New Georgetown mayor makes big personnel changes in first week

Georgetown mayor still does not give explanation for firing police chief