Georgetown mayor does not give explanation for firing police chief

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown community flooded the Scott County Public Library Monday night. The lobby overflowing, leaving standing room only. Community members were showing up in support of former police chief Mike Bosse, who was unexpectedly fired late last week, along with the city’s Chief Administrative Officer.

More than a dozen people rallied for former chief Bosse Monday night during public comment, begging new Mayor Burney Jenkins to reverse his decision.

“I don’t think you can get rid of perfection and he was perfect for Georgetown,” says Celeste Crowley about Bosse.

An angry community searching for answers after the abrupt firing of Bosse on Friday.

“Why was this man who has done nothing but worked himself to death and I have been right along and seen him?” asks Susan Daniel of Mayor Jenkins. “[Bosse] makes sure that this community is taken care of, now it’s time for this community to take care of him.”

“People are in office for the first time and I think there may be a level of understanding that this is ok, a move that was maybe naive or not well thought through but I do think it’s recoverable,” says Ken Heil, who wants the mayor’s decision revoked.

Jenkins still not offering an explanation as to what the “different direction” is he wants to move in, not addressing a reason for the chief’s firing. The mayor thanks Chief Bosse for over 30 years of service and says Darin Allgood will be the interim chief while a new one is chosen.

“This selection process will be open to internal candidates from within the Georgetown Police Department. My desire is to promote from within the ranks of Georgetown Police Department,” says Jenkins. “I am steadfast in my commitment to the officers of the Georgetown Police Department.”

Last week, Jenkins said he’d explain more during the council meeting but instead many people left the meeting with the same questions they walked in with.