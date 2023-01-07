New Georgetown mayor makes big personnel changes in first week

The Georgetown chief administrative officer and police chief were relieved from their duties Friday

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two notable figures in the Georgetown community were fired by new Mayor Burney Jenkins Friday. Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse and the city’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Andrew Hartley were relieved of their duties Friday morning.

“I’m going to give it my best effort, like I’ve always done, and try to do the best for the citizens of Georgetown because I am Burney Jenkins, the people’s mayor for the city of Georgetown,” Mayor Jenkins said on November 10, 2022, just days after he won the mayoral election against David Lusby.

Jenkins took office as Georgetown’s mayor on Sunday and just six days later has made big personnel decisions. According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, Hartley’s termination is effective immediately and Bosse’s will go into effect Monday.

Mayor Jenkins confirmed on the phone with ABC 36 that he fired Hartley and Bosse, saying he “wants to go in a different direction”. Jenkins went on to say he has a plan and vision for the city, and this decision wasn’t easy and took a long time to make.

The News-Graphic says Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood has been named interim police chief. Allgood told ABC 36 he could not comment on what happened and says to his knowledge no statement will come from the police department but all information will come from city hall.

People in Georgetown take to social media confused and angry by Jenkins’ decisions. Some praised former Chief Bosse, saying how respected he was in the community. Others say how unhappy they are to see these men be let go. Overall, people seem to want one thing, an explanation.

The first city council meeting with all new members will be Monday, January 9th at 6 P.M. at the Scott County Public Library. Mayor Jenkins says he has to discuss with council plans for the new police chief but more information should be available by the council meeting.