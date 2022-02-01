Danville hotel owner recognized for helping first responders

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Danville business who contributed when it was needed without asking anything in return gets a pat on the back.

Tuesday, the Boyle County Fire Department presented Al Patel, the owner of the Comfort Suites in Danville, with a plaque in appreciation for the services he’s quietly provided the department and other agencies. That includes donating numerous hotel rooms to first responders en route to and from disaster response not only in Kentucky but in other areas in 2021 and 2022.