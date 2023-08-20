Dangerous heat on the way

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday everyone, today kicked off our heat wave across central and eastern Kentucky and it is here through Friday. Dangerous temperatures and heat index values are on the way. Today we hit the low 90s and it will be our “lowest” temperature day of the week. Sigh!

Monday will find temperatures hitting 90 – 95 with heat index values 98-102.

Tuesdays temperatures increase just a bit with 92-96 and heat index values back in the 98-102 range.

Wednesday – Friday will likely be the hottest days with actual temperatures 95-100 and heat index values 100-106. If you plan on being outside for any period of time this week, please make sure you go over heat safety tips, drink PLENTY of water, and takes breaks in the shade and/or air conditioner. You also need to know the difference between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.

Also you NEVER want to leave pets or humans in the car by themselves, but you especially don’t want to this week. Look at how hot the inside of a car gets after 10, 20, and 30, and 60 minutes of sitting with air temperatures outside in the low to mid 90s (this week).

Everyone stay cool and be safe this week. Back here in the short term…

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: