Crews battle wildfire in Floyd County

The fire started on Spurlock Church Road in the Printer community

PRINTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews battled a wildfire Wednesday evening in Floyd County.

Firefighters from the Martin Fire Department along with a Martin City Security officer and members of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene on Spurlock Church Road off KY 2030 in the Printer community, according to the fire department.