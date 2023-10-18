County clerks prepare for early voting

Anderson, Ky. (WTVQ) –With election day just three weeks away a lot of counties are getting ready for early voting.

Election day is November 7th, but before then voters have the option of absentee excused voting. Which is for those who can not make it out for early voting or election day.

Voters must call their county clerk’s office and explain why they will be absent.

Absentee excused voting is from October 25th through November 1st.

Early voting starts November 2nd and ends November 4th.

Anderson County Clerk Jason Denny and Clark County Clerk Michelle Turner have been hard at work getting ready.

“We have started deploying signs,” said Denny. “We have signs all over the county where the highest population drive. We have went to social media, doing blasts on social media and boosting that. We have utilized our local newspaper and mailers go out this week to every household talking about early voting and election day.”

“I do anticipate a big turn out, you know it is all state wide races so we are anticipating that,” said Turner. “I just thought we’d be a little bit busier than it is right now, so. ”

Early voting hours are different for each county, though all will be open for eight hours.

You can find those hours on your county clerk’s website.

Both Denny and Turner encourage voters to use early voting days to avoid the long lines on election day.

Along with online and drop-box voting Anderson county also has a drive thru voting option. This was introduced during COVID.

“We had a new city maintenance garage which allowed us to pull four lanes straight through the building,” said Denny. “We voted in the fall for 19 straight days in that drive-thru. Currently about 60 percent of our voters utilize the drive-thru.”

As early voting and election day approaches, turner asks this of Clark county voters.

“Be patient if there’s long lines, which I hope there isn’t, and have your I.D. ready,” said Turner. “You know help us by being prepared.”