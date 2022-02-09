Coroner’s office, hospital look for information on two men

Both died last month, according to coroner's office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn and the University of Kentucky Medical Center are searching for relatives of two men who died last month. Anyone with information that might help is asked to call Ginn’s office at 859-455-5700.

According to Ginn, 67-year-old Michael James Jacob lived at the Messner Home in the Hill Rise Court and Versailles Road area for some 40 years. He had a sister who visited him about 20 years ago but officials have no information about her.

Jacob was born July 28, 1954 in Illinois. He died Jan. 29, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center of natural causes. He was single, but Ginn said officials aren’t sure of his occupation, whether he was a veteran or much other information.

Horace J. Baker Jr. was born April 5, 2956, but officials aren’t sure where. He lived on McCullough Drive in Lexington. He died Jan. 16, 2022 of natural causes at Good Samaritan University of Kentucky Hospital. His father’s name was Horace J. Baker Sr. and his mother’s name was Marion Lou Baker, but officials don’t know her maiden name. She died in 2017.

Officials don’t know whether he was a veteran or his occupation. He was single.