Cooler temperatures and sunshine return this week

A cold front is moving through the region and will continue to fire off showers and thunderstorms overnight Sunday. Luckily, with the loss of daytime heating and instability, these storms are not expected to be severe.

By Monday morning, the front will have cleared the area with only a few leftover clouds and a spot shower across southeastern Kentucky. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low 80s and dew points at a tolerable level.

We stay comfortable until the middle of the week when yet another warm-up is in store. While temperatures shouldn’t surpass the low 90s, the dew point will be elevated again, making it feel sticky outside.

In addition to more heat and humidity, the chance of showers and storms will return over the weekend. It doesn’t look like a washout, but with the Fourth of July nearby, it’s worth watching over the next few days.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: On and off showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY: A few clouds early, then turning mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 50s.