Community speaks on service boundary expansion

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington community continues to speak on the expansion of the Urban Service Boundary.

The proposed maps of the expansion were on display at a community meeting Tuesday night held by the Urban Growth Management Advisory Committee.

At the meeting, members of the community were able to voice their opinions and concerns. Some people in the community are for the expansion.

“I think the expansion’s okay,” said a community member that lives near area B. “I mean Lexington’s a growing place. As long as you consider how it impacts the areas around it and make sure you plan for effective growth.”

Others are against the expansion.

“People in Lexington that I talk to, they offer this up to me, they don’t want to see a lot of development anymore in Lexington,” said Lauranne Williams. “They like Lexington. I came from Maryland that went through what Lexington is going through now build, build, build. Their water system failed, their sewage system failed and their electrical system was on the verge of failing.”

“So I think we need to really consider how we expand the urban service area in Lexington,” said another community member that lives near area A. “And try to focus on how do we improve what we already have.”

Some even gave ideas on what needs to be done, if expansion occurs in that area.

“Parkers mill, it really needs to be expanded,” said a community member that lives near area B. “And put some bike lanes in. And it’s probably to early to discuss this now, but concerning what types of zones will you put there. Will there be any professional zones or will it all be residential?”

The finalized recommendation of the draft map is planned to be presented to the planning commission on September 26th.

To see the map options, head here: Urban Growth Management Master Plan