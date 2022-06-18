Comfortable weather to give way to another week of heat

Some of the best weather of the month has arrived this weekend, with plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity. Sunday looks to be another great day and only a little warmer.

By Monday, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the nation’s mid-section and grow stronger as the week goes on. For Central and Eastern Kentucky, this means temperatures will return to the 90s with only limited rain chances. The only upside is that we will have less humidity to contend with this time around.

Heat is one of the top weather-related killers, and it’s important to be vigilant of its dangers. Stay hydrated, limit your time outside, and check on the elderly and those without air conditioning as temperatures rise.

By the end of the week, the ridge will slowly break down, and isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but widespread rain is not likely.