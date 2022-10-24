Colonels top North Alabama in an offensive shootout
EKU defeats North Alabama 56-53 for a homecoming day win
RICHMOND, Ky. – (EKU Athletics) – The EKU football team used a six-yard touchdown pass from Parker McKinney to Cornelius McCoy with eight seconds remaining to earn a 56-53 victory over North Alabama and cap a wild Homecoming Day at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium.
McKinney tied a school record with five touchdown passes on the day, going 22-of-33 for 310 yards and rushing for 65 yards and another score. McCoy had a career day with seven receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Herrud led the EKU defense with a career-high seven tackles.
EKU fell behind early as UNA scored on the opening drive, but the Colonels wasted no time getting on the scoreboards as a 37-yard touchdown pass from McKinney to McCoy knotted the score at 7-7 with 8:50 left in the first quarter.
UNA regained the lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter, but EKU answered again when Braedon Sloan punched in a one-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. EKU’s defense forced a punt and the offense put the Colonels on top when McKinney scampered in from three yards out. EKU pushed its lead to 28-14 when Jaden Smith ripped off a 36-yard punt return to put the Colonels at the Lions’ 13-yard line. Two plays later, McKinney hit Sloan out of the backfield for an eight-yard touchdown reception.
After the Lions pulled within a touchdown with less than three minutes left in the half, EKU responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass from McKininey to Joeseph Sewell, giving the Colonels their fifth touchdown in as many possessions. Mike Smith Jr. thwarted UNA’s final drive of the first half with his first career interception.
EKU held a 35-21 lead at the half and responded to North Alabama’s first touchdown of the third quarter with a score of their own. Joshua Carter plowed in from one yard out to put the Colonels up 35-28, but UNA answered once more to cut EKU’s lead to seven points entering the fourth quarter.
North Alabama threatened to tie the game early in the fourth quarter, but a 14-yard sack by Matthew Jackson forced UNA to settle for a field goal, making the score 42-38 with 12:28 to play. EKU took advantage of Braedon Sloan’s ensuing 48-yard kickoff return and McKinney connected with McCoy for an 18-yard score with 8:47 to go, putting the Colonels up 49-38.
However, UNA scored the next 15 points of the game, taking the lead with 1:13 left in regulation. Trailing in the final minutes for the second consecutive week, EKU marched 64 yards in 59 seconds as McKinney fired a six-yard strike to McCoy with eight seconds left, giving the duo their third touchdown connection of the game. EKU survived UNA’s final desperation play and held on for a thrilling 56-53 victory for its first ASUN win of the season.
EKU travels to former OVC rival Southeast Missouri next Saturday.