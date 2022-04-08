Cold Tonight. A Freeze Warning Saturday Night/Sunday AM

A FREEZE WATCH (more to come)

We are still feeling the effects from an upper midwest low. The low has dropped further south and as it pinwheels (counter-clockwise rotation) northeast, a few spots saw some rain today, complete with some wintry precipitation mixed in. Afternoon spotty thunder too. Saturday, the tail end gives us some snow showers. Not feeling like April. We have a FREEZE WARNING in effect Sunday 2-9 am. There will likely be updates and additional advisories/warnings. Next week looks warmer but continued unsettled. More rain.

Friday night: the rain will mix with snow. A low of 34. We could see up to 1/2″ of accumulation on grassy/ elevated surfaces.

Saturday: 50% chance of some lingering rain/ snow showers. A high of 45.

Sunday: A frosty start in the 30s. Sunshine should warm us to near 60.

Monday: Partly-mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. A high near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 71.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 74.

Thursday: a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 69.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. A cool high of 63.