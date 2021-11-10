Cold front to bring gusty winds and showers Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A warm and dry first half of the workweek comes to an end on Thursday as a strong cold front will bring gusty winds, showers, and even a few storms to the region. Wind gusts upwards of 40-45 MPH will be possible during the midday hours Thursday ahead of the cold front. These southerly winds will make temperatures feel quite mild during the Thursday morning hours.

THURSDAY DAY PLANNER:

MORNING: Breezy with mild temperatures in the 50s.

MIDDAY: Cold front enters from the west. Gusty winds and rain showers move in from west to east.

EVENING: Showers exit to the east, breezy and cooler conditions behind the front.

We aren’t expecting a lot of from from this system due to how fast it will be moving through, but heavy showers and a few storms will be possible. Between I-65 and I-75 will see the line of rain move in between 10 AM and 1 PM, while areas along and east of I-75 will see the line move in between 1 PM and 3 PM. Eastern Kentucky will see rain for the late afternoon and early evening as the system quickly races eastward.

Behind the cold front much cooler air will move into the Bluegrass State. Temperatures on Friday will struggle to reach the mid 50s, while gusty northwesterly winds will make it feel even colder than that. Friday evening through early Saturday a few showers will move through, with even a few snow flakes mixing in. This will give way to a cold Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures only reaching the low 40s.

