Strong to severe storms possible late Friday

Strong to severe storms will be possible during the evening hours on Friday after days of warm and muggy conditions across central and eastern Kentucky. The main time frame for the threat of severe storms will be from 5 PM – 2 AM. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours that could result in flash flooding will be the primary threat. The tornado threat is low, but not zero, meaning that one or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware for today. That means having multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. That could be a NOAA Weather Radio, the Wireless Emergency Alerts system on your cell phone, or by watching ABC 36 for the alerts at the top of your screen. Heading into the overnight the cold front that we’ve mentioned all week will be moving through. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible along the front during the overnight, with lingering showers on the backside of the front possible early Saturday morning. After the showers and clouds in the early morning hours, mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are on the way for the afternoon Saturday. Cooler and drier conditions will settle in starting this weekend and last through the middle portions of next week. – Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet

FRIDAY – A round of showers early, then thunderstorms likely in the evening. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT – Cold front passes, showers and storms likely. Lows near 50.

SATURDAY – A few showers early, clearing out and cooler by the afternoon. Highs near 60.