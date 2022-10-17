Cold air settles in across the Bluegrass

Happy Monday morning! Get ready for chilly conditions for the next few days. A strong cold moved through overnight setting the stage for a winter-like pattern to take over. Afternoon temperatures will likely stay below the mid-50s through Wednesday, likely not even reaching the 50s on Tuesday. A few of the first snowflakes of the season could even be possible on Tuesday morning across central and eastern Kentucky.

Mostly-to-partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for your Monday. High temperatures will range from the low 50s along the I-64 corridor, to the mid-50s in southern Kentucky. A Freeze Warning is in place overnight into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s, leading to widespread frost across the region.

The first snowflakes of the season will be possible Tuesday morning. We aren’t expecting anything more than a few flurries but it will still be small taste of winter across the Bluegrass. Cold conditions will continue all day on Tuesday. Wind chills could be as low as the upper teens and low 20s Tuesday morning. Temps won’t improve much by the afternoon only climbing into the upper 40s. A northwesterly breeze will continue all day as well making it feel very chilly.

Subfreezing overnight temperatures will continue Wednesday and Thursday. If skies remain clear and winds stay calm, we could be rivaling record low temperatures both mornings. The good news is that temperatures will rebound by the weekend. We could even end the weekend into the mid-70s for many on Sunday. That is our Go Day of the week as well… There is light at the end of the tunnel!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly-to-partly cloudy skies, chilly. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, Freeze Warning. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: AM Flurries, mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.