Cold Again Tonight. It Gets Better Wednesday

The sun “warmed” us some today. The mid-30s after a chilly start in the upper teens.

Expect sun tomorrow too. The overall cloud cover increases Wednesday ahead of our next system. Our temperatures will moderate to 40s Wednesday-Saturday. We have a couple of rain and/or snow chances this week and weekend. Thursday night and Saturday into Sunday. Stay with us for details.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. A low of 16. North winds 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and still cold (by January standards). A high of 35

Winds becoming south 5-10.

Wednesday: Warmer with more clouds ahead of a mild disturbance. A high of 45.

Windy ahead of this system. SW 5-15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 44.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 46.

Saturday: Rain chances at 50%. We could see precipitation in the form of snow

early and late (colder air). A high of 44.

Sunday: we could have snow early, then a mix. A high of 35.

Warmer Wednesday