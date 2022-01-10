Cold Again Tonight. It Gets Better Wednesday

Jeff Andrews,

The sun “warmed” us some today.  The mid-30s after a chilly start in the upper teens.

Expect sun tomorrow too.  The overall cloud cover increases Wednesday ahead of our next system.  Our temperatures will moderate to 40s Wednesday-Saturday.  We have a couple of rain and/or snow chances this week and weekend.  Thursday night and Saturday into Sunday.  Stay with us for details.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold.  A low of 16.  North winds 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and still cold (by January standards).  A high of 35

                Winds becoming south 5-10.

Wednesday: Warmer with more clouds ahead of a mild disturbance.  A high of 45.

                      Windy ahead of this system.  SW 5-15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 44.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 46.

Saturday: Rain chances at 50%.  We could see precipitation in the form of snow

                early and late (colder air).  A high of 44.

Sunday: we could have snow early, then a  mix.  A high of 35.Wed40s

                                                                                                                        Warmer Wednesday

