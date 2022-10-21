CMT to honor the late Loretta Lynn with live music celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVQ) — Country Music Television will honor the late Loretta Lynn with a live celebration of music at the Grand Ole Opry next Sunday.

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn will pay tribute to the Kentucky native whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music.

George Strait, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Wynonna and more will all perform.

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. on CMT on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Lynn was 90 when she died.