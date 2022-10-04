‘Trailblazing Kentuckian’: Condolences pour in for country queen Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, died at 90.

Condolences came pouring in from around the country, and right here in Kentucky, for the Butcher Holler, trailblazing, country music queen.

“Today, all of Kentucky mourns the loss of our very own Loretta Lynn. She was a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky. She will be greatly missed, but her words and impact will live on forever,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Loretta Lynn’s life was unlike any other, yet she drew from it a body of work that resonates with people everywhere. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth,” said Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young.

“Thank you for always being that friend we could count on, Loretta Lynn,” the official Sesame Street Twitter account wrote, including a video of Loretta on the show.

“60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry, Loretta Lynn. We love you,” the Grand Ole Opry said.

“We’re sure going to miss Loretta Lynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road,” said George Strait.

“Mom and I are saddened to hear about the loss of a true legend, Loretta Lynn. When dad passed, she said Country would never be the same without dad. It will definitely not be the same without the coal miner’s daughter. Rest in peace,” said Charlie and Hazel Daniels.

“So sad to hear of the passing of ⁦Loretta Lynn. She was always an inspiration to those of us grew up listening to and loving real country music. Her kindness, strength and devotion to country music and her fans will be deeply missed. They don’t make ‘em like her anymore,” said Travis Tritt.

“Kentuckians are mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn, the artist whose songs defined the unique history and culture of Appalachia to a generation of Americans. As a coal miner’s daughter from Butcher Holler, Kentucky, Loretta Lynn was not typical of the country music stars who burst onto the national stage in Nashville in the 1960s and 70s. She was tough, confident, and, above all, honest about life in rural Kentucky. But though the topics of her songs could be painful, the twang of her guitar and the richness of her voice declared a love for the mountains and people of Eastern Kentucky that shone through to millions of listeners. Along with all of Loretta’s fans, Elaine and I are mourning the loss of this trailblazing Kentuckian and sharing our prayers with her children, grandchildren, and all whom she touched over the course of her career,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell.

She and her husband were married nearly 50 years before he died in 1996. They had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest and Clara, and then twins Patsy and Peggy. She had 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

