Clay County sheriff candidate arrested

Hiram Marcum, Jr. is accused of having narcotics and driving on a DUI suspended license

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man running for sheriff in Clay County was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop by deputies who work for the office he wants to lead, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 54-year old Hiram Marcum, Jr. was pulled over around 11:00 a.m. on North Highway 421 for alleged vehicle infractions.

Investigators say they discovered Marcum was driving on a DUI suspended license and had a Clay County Criminal Summons along with a No Bail Warrant out of Montgomery County.

Deputies say during a search, they found “an assortment of narcotics.”

Marcum was taken to the Clay County Detention Center on charges of Driving on a DUI Suspended License-Second Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance First-Degree; Theft by Deception-Including Cold Checks (Warrant) and Terroristic Threatening Third Degree (Summons), according to deputies.

Assisting Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Paul Whitehead were Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Deputy Dewey Grubb, Deputy Landon Suttles and Manchester Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs.