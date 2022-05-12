UPDATE: Former principal in Clark County acquitted in child porn case

Phillip Todd Wilson was found not guilty on all charges in Clark Circuit Court on Tuesday

Update from May 11, 2022:

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who was fired as principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center in Winchester after being charged in a child pornography case in 2019, was acquitted on all charges Tuesday in Clark Circuit Court, according to court records obtained by ABC 36 News.

Phillip Todd Wilson was arrested and charged in late August 2019 after someone told a school resource officer they received 15 child pornography images from Wilson through text messages and social media, according to investigators.

Wilson was indicted in the case that same year in November on 17 charges.

He was found not guilty on all the charges, according to circuit court records.

Update from August 28, 2019:

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clark County Principal facing charges of child pornography was in court Wednesday morning.

54-year-old Phillip Todd Wilson was appointed a public defender. The public defender asked the judge lower his bond since he has no criminal history. The judge denied that request and ordered Wilson have no contact with children or Clark County Public Schools.

His bond remains at $25,000 and he’s lodged in the Clark County Detention Center.

In his arrest citation, KSP says a complaint came in from George Rogers Clark High School, which shares the campus with the area technology center, that Wilson had child porn and was sharing it with someone else.

Wilson had several images of child porn, according to the citation.

The school district says it’s “shocked and dismayed” over his arrest and is working with investigators and his employer, the Kentucky Department of Education.

Area technology centers are state operated so he is not employed with the district.

KDE says as soon as the allegations surfaced, Wilson was placed on leave.

Original story August 27, 2019:

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Clark County principal is facing child pornography charges.

Phillip Todd Wilson was arrested Tuesday for possessing and distributing child pornography.

The 54-year-old is listed as principal on the Clark County Area Technology Center’s website.

According to district court records, Wilson is also a former member of the Clark County Board of Education. He was appointed in February 2016, but was voted out less than a year later when he lost in the November 2016 general election.