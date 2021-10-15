Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace dies from COVID-19

Chris Pace died in the Clark Regional Medical Center emergency room on Thursday night, according to the coroner.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – People in Clark County are mourning the sudden loss of Judge-Executive Chris Pace, who died Thursday night from COVID-19, according to Clark County Coroner Robert Gayheart.

The coroner says the 44-year old Pace had been in quarantine for the last few days, was taken to the emergency room at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester on Thursday night, where he died. The coroner says he wasn’t aware of any underlying health conditions for Pace.

Pace leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Republican had served as judge-executive since 2019.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester.