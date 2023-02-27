City of Paris warns of scam surfacing following incorrect bills previously sent out

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paris city officials are warning of a scam surfacing following incorrect utility bills sent out earlier this month.

The scam consists of someone calling a Paris resident saying they can reduce the amount of their utility bill if they provide personal information, according to a Facebook post. City officials say they will not call residents asking for personal information.

This scam comes after residents were sent miscalculated bills — some of which were over 10 times the normal cost.

“It usually is a $200 bill and I just got it today, it’s a $680 electric bill. How can I pay that?” Gloria Boyer, a Paris resident, told ABC 36 in early February. “I’m 100% disabled, I cannot even work.”

For another man, he said his bill is over 10 times its normal cost on a house no one lives in right now.

“It went from $46.99 then it went to $67.80…Then I have a next bill, which is in December, $443.75 and no one’s living at this property. You hear what I’m saying? No one lives there. This month, $1,122.61,” said Brian Dumphord, a rental property owner in Paris.

Around the same of Boyer and Dumphord spoke to ABC 36, the city told us they were prepared to resend corrected utility bills from the last two months.

The latest update posted on the City of Paris, Kentucky Facebook page says notices about adjustments from the last two billing cycles are ready to be printed and will be mailed next week.

“Due to the timing, these notices may cross with your current month’s bill. If there is a current amount due or a credit amount from the prior months, it will show up on your new bill,” the post read.

You’re asked to contact the Utility Billing office if you have any questions at 859-987-2110.

