Chilly conditions continue for your Friday

After snowflakes to start the day, gradually clearing skies and chilly temperatures continue to end your workweek

On this April Fool’s Day, the weather this morning was sNOw joke… Sorry, I am done with the weather puns. In all seriousness it was not a fun morning across central and eastern Kentucky. Temperatures fell into the mid-30s, and rain showers switched to snow and sleet for some. The good news is that skies will be gradually clearing for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50s and with breezy northwesterly winds it will feel even colder than that.

Saturday will start off drier, but there will be the chance of evening rain showers. Temperatures will improve into the mid-t0-upper 50s. If you’re looking for the best day over the next 7 days, that will be Sunday. Conditions will be dry and temperatures will reach just shy of average for this time of the year. Active weather returns into next week as we will have multiple waves of rain moving into the region.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY: Skies gradually clearing, chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15 MPH.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with frost. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: Calm.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers in the evening. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.