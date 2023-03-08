Chilly and cloudy conditions on the way Wednesday

Colder conditions settled in Tuesday morning and will continue for the middle of the week. Mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and chilly temperatures can be expected on Wednesday. Afternoons highs will only reach the mid-40s for many but will feel colder once you factor in the breeze. A northeasterly breeze will be present through much of the day, gusting as high as 20-25 mph. Overnight temperatures will return to the low-to-mid 30s.

Seasonably mild air returns briefly on Thursday. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 50s, slightly above average for early March. Rain chances return late Thursday evening and that will continue into Friday. We aren’t anticipating heavy rain, but wet conditions are likely for Friday morning’s commute. Temperatures will drop once again through the day on Friday and stick around into the weekend.

The weekend ends with another system rolling into the region late Saturday into Sunday. This could start out as a wintry mix, before switching over to all rain showers Sunday afternoon. On the backside of this system, there will be some wintry preip. chances. Snowflakes could be possible Monday into Tuesday as temperatures plummet into the 30s.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with late evening rain. Highs in the mid-50s.