Cause of death determined in woman who was found dead in Scott Co.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A cause of death has been determined in the death of a woman in Scott County who was found at the construction site of the new high school.

According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

A gun was found near the body.

Authorities performed an autopsy to determine the cause of death. They said they will make no further comments on the matter.

The body was found last week near the construction site of the new Scott County High School.

The woman’s identity was withheld at the request of the family.