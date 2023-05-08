Body found at new Scott Co. high school construction site

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A body with a gunshot wound was found at the construction site of the new Scott County High School Monday morning.

According to Georgetown Police Department Chief Darin Allgood, officers were called to the site around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a body found on the road.

The body of a woman was found with a gunshot wound, police told ABC 36.

The woman was not a construction worker and is not connected to the site, according to officers.

The coroner is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates