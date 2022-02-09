“CARR” bill might reduce the rate of suicide/gun violence in Kentucky, supporters push for bill to pass

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a rash of murder suicides, over the past weekend, supporters of a bi-partisan bill met in frankfort on Wednesday to rally for a bill known as “Carr”. Currently, the bill was filed in the Kentucky Senate, advocates for the bill, like Whitney Austin hope that lawmakers will pass it. As a victim of gun violence herself, Austin says that going through something of that nature can cause life to change in an instant.

“In my situation, there wasn’t a clear motive. He (the shooter) was severely and chronically mentally ill, so that was one of the factors that played into his decision to do that,” explains Austin.

Austin managed to survive after getting shot 12 times, as she entered the Fifth Third Bank headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2018. She uses her second chance at life to advocate for change by pushing for a common ground bipartisan bill known as “CARR”. The proposed bill would allow for the temporary transfer of firearms out of a home after an individual is found to be a threat to themselves or others by the judicial system.

“Then law enforcement is charged with temporarily transferring that firearm and then through the court process giving that individual access to services to help them get better,” adds Austin.

Austin says versions of crisis aversion and suicide prevention bills like this already exist around the country. However, this one is different.

“Many of the things we worked into the bill such as making sure that help is available and also additional steps to ensure that someone outside the home can safely store the firearm are things that make CARR unique and unlike any other state,” adds Austin.

Mark Barden believes this bill could have saved his son Daniel’s life.

“There’s almost always signs that signal before somebody harms themselves or harms someone else or creates an act of violence,” says Barden.

Baden’s 7-year-old was one of 27 children and adults killed in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown Connecticut in 2012.

“When we got the news, the gravity and the magnitude of it that it was my little Daniel was something I’ll never get used to reflecting on. To this day its something I will never stop reflecting on,” says Barden.

While Austin says there’s a chance this bill won’t pass, building a cotillion of sponsors is key. To learn more about the bill or show support for it you can find more information by clicking the link here.