Calm Thursday ahead of late Friday snow

Calm before the storm

Rain changing to snow late Friday

Bitter cold and snow Saturday

Calm Before the Storm

Near average temperatures return for your day on Thursday. More sunshine is on the way for your Thursday than we’ve seen all week. Even warmer temperatures are expected Friday during the midday out ahead of a strong system moving in Friday night. This is the “calm before the storm” as a huge drop in temperatures and snow will be moving in late Friday night.

Latest on the winter weather

Accumulating snow and bitter cold temperatures are expected as we head into Friday. Our forecast remains on track to see a brief period of rain Friday evening that will change to all snow by overnight hours. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a large portion of the ABC 36 viewing area that will go into effect Friday night and last through Saturday morning. Difficult travel conditions are expected during this time.

Bitter Cold Temperatures

By Friday morning temperatures will have fallen into the low 20s after reaching the upper 50s near 60 degrees on Friday. Wind chill values will be approaching the single digits as well thanks to 15-20 MPH winds and wind gusts as high as 25-35 MPH.

ABC 36 Hour Forecast

THURSDAY: A few clouds, seasonable. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy & chilly. Lows in the low-t0-mid 30s. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Clouds building through the day. Late PM rain changing over to snow. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds: SE 10-20 MPH.