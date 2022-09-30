Condolences pour in after death of Sen. C.B. Embry

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — C.B. Embry has died, just three days after resigning from the Senate due to an ongoing battle with cancer, according to Sen. Whitney Westerfield.

Westerfield tweeted the news Friday morning, saying:

“I’ve learned this morning that my friend, Sen. CB Embry, passed away last night. Please keep Wanda and her family in your prayers. CB was [a] good man, and a dedicated servant of his people to the very end.”

On Monday, the Morgantown senator resigned during the 2022 Regular Session. With his wife Wanda by his side, he traveled to Frankfort throughout the session while undergoing cancer treatment so he could cast votes and continue duties for his constituents.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the good of the people of District 6,” Embry said in his resignation letter. “During my time in the Senate, I can truly say that I and my colleagues worked each day to make Kentucky an even greater state. I will miss my colleagues and staff in the Kentucky Senate, and will cherish the long-lasting friendships.”

More Kentucky officials have released statements sharing their condolences to Embry and his family. See them below:

State Auditor Mike Harmon:

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of former State Senator and State Representative C.B. Embry. C.B. made a lifelong commitment to being a servant leader, driven by his faith, his family, and his love of our great Commonwealth. I had the pleasure of serving with C.B. in the Kentucky House of Representatives, and I always considered him a wonderful friend, and like me, a person rooted in doing what’s right for Kentucky and its people. My prayers go out to Wanda and his entire family.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron:

“Makenze and I are deeply saddened to learn of former Senator C.B. Embry’s passing. We extend our condolences to Wanda and his entire family. He was a wonderful man and a dedicated public servant.” Sen. Max Wise:

“Truly grateful to have had the opportunity to serve alongside my friend, CB Embry in the KY Senate. Sen Embry defines one who truly serves his District with impeccable pride & listening to his constituents. He & Wanda are friends to us all & I appreciate his commitment to KY.” Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders: “We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former state Sen. C.B. Embry, who served his constituents well during his tenure in local office and then during his many years representing them in both the Kentucky House and Senate. On behalf of the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus, we offer our condolences to his family and all who knew and loved him. He will be missed.”

MML&K Government Solutions:

“We are saddened to hear of Sen. CB Embry’s passing. Our thoughts, prayers & heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Senate President Robert Stivers:

“C.B. Embry was a true gentleman and the consummate public servant, taking the duty and responsibility to represent the people until the very end. A dedicated family man, successful business owner, and inspirational man of faith, C.B.’s values served as a bedrock in the state Senate and his contributions to our Commonwealth stand out on their own. He was a passionate advocate for public education and veterans issues, and raised the bar on everything he touched. The Commonwealth is a better place because of C.B. Embry. We will forever hold you in our hearts, and offer our thoughts and prayers to Wanda and your entire family.”

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles:

“I’m saddened to learn about the passing of Sen. C.B. Embry, a dedicated public servant to the state of Kentucky having served more than 50 continuous years in the public sector. His dedication to the people of Kentucky saw him continue to travel to Frankfort and cast votes even during his courageous battle with cancer. He was a true professional in all he did, serving time as mayor, judge executive, state representative, and state senator. I had the honor to serve with him in the House of Representatives. He was known to be an early riser and extremely kind person. All who knew him will miss this unique statesman. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell:

“Elaine and I are heartbroken to learn of the loss of my good friend C.B. Embry. For more than fifty years, until just this week, he dutifully served the people of Kentucky as Mayor, County Judge-Executive, State Representative, and State Senator. I join with the chorus of Kentuckians he touched throughout his long career in mourning his loss. C.B. was the senior statesman in Kentucky’s statehouse, valued deeply by his colleagues for both his great work – especially on behalf of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – and for his fine character. Faith and family were his guiding light throughout his career, and just this August, C.B. celebrated his sixtieth wedding anniversary with his wife, Wanda. Elaine and I share our deepest condolences with Wanda, their three children, four grandchildren, and two great-children.”

This story will be continuously updated as more statements come in