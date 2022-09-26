Sen. C.B. Embry submits resignation due to illness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Morgantown Senator C.B. Embry submitted his resignation Monday due to illness.

Embry announced his resignation during the 2022 Regular Session. With his wife Wanda by his side, he traveled to Frankfort throughout the session while undergoing cancer treatment so he could cast votes and continue duties for his constituents.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the good of the people of District 6,” Embry said in his resignation letter. “During my time in the Senate, I can truly say that I and my colleagues worked each day to make Kentucky an even greater state. I will miss my colleagues and staff in the Kentucky Senate, and will cherish the long-lasting friendships.”

In addition to managing a newspaper and being a small business owner, over the last 50 years Embry was elected 12 times to different public offices, including a mayor in 1973, a county judge/executive in 1982, to the House of Representatives in 2002 and Senate in 2014, according to a press release.

Embry served as a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Natural Resources and Energy and Committee on Transportation, chair of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Education, and he serves as the chair of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee.