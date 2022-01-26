Breathitt, Owsley, Minifee, Booneville, Lancaster, others receive USDA money

USDA invests $434,500 to improve community facilities, infrastructure in rural KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced Wednesday that USDA is investing $434,500 to improve essential community facilities across 10 rural Kentucky counties.

This announcement is part of a larger $1 billion announcement made today benefitting 48 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.

“The Biden-Harris administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a top priority,” Bronaugh said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries, and first responder vehicles and equipment. When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”

Cumberland County Fiscal Court will use a $34,900 Community Facilities Disaster Grant to purchase a new truck for the county’s Emergency Management Services. The truck will be equipped with first aid equipment, firefighter gear and equipment, a drone for search and rescue, and other equipment, as well as a methamphetamine tech bag and Narcan to treat opioid misuse.

Watts-Caney Volunteer Fire Department (Breathitt County) will use a $42,200 Community Facilities Disaster Grant to purchase a commercial vehicle equipped with advanced life support gear. The vehicle will be used to assist on emergency calls and those requiring advanced life support.

The city of Booneville (Owsley County) will use a $50,000 Community Facilities Disaster Grant to purchase two vehicles for the Water and Sewer departments. These vehicles will be used for maintenance, both preventative and emergency.

Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital LLC (Estill County) will use a $9,900 Community Facilities Disaster Grant to purchase a vehicle to provide courier services for the hospital staff.

The city of Augusta (Bracken County) will use a $32,800 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a vehicle equipped with radar for the city’s police department.

Breathitt County Water District will use a $39,800 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a utility truck for the water district.

Menifee County Fiscal Court will use a $19,300 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a new vehicle for the Menifee County Sheriff’s Office.

The city of Lancaster (Garrard County) will use a $50,000 Community Facilities Grant to purchase two vehicles for the city’s police department.

Hart County Ambulance Service Taxing District will use a $50,000 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a new ambulance for the ambulance service to replace an older, unreliable vehicle.

The city of Jenkins (Letcher County) will use a $36,900 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a vehicle with K-9 equipment for the city’s police department.

Owsley County Fiscal Court will use a $25,200 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a public safety vehicle.

Perry County Fiscal Court will use a $43,500 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a truck for the city of Vicco water and wastewater systems.