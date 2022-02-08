Breathitt County man accused of having sex with dog

Kentucky State Police say there is video evidence against Andrew Bennett

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as an animal cruelty complaint in Jackson, ended with an arrest in a troubling case.

Kentucky State Police say 30-year old Andrew Bennett, of Jackson, is accused of having sex with a dog and investigators say they have video evidence of the alleged crime.

Bennett was arrested Sunday on Butterpoint Road and charged with one count of Sexual Crimes Against Animals, according to KSP.

He was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

The case remains under investigation by Trooper Daniel Smoot.