Bowling Green senior living home goes viral again with National Barbie Day TikTok

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Bowling Green senior living home has done it again — going viral on TikTok, but this time with a video for National Barbie Day.

Seniors at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green donned some fabulous pink and blue outfits and stood inside a homemade Barbie doll box, lip-syncing to the tune of Barbie Girl.

The video shows seniors taking turns standing in the Barbie doll box, some Kens and some Barbies, dancing and singing to the hit song.

The video is up to nearly 200,000 views. The seniors then posed for a photoshoot.

Recently, the same seniors went viral for their recreation of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show. The pop star and Jay-Z sent the seniors bouquets of roses with personalized notes, saying they loved their video.

To watch the #NationalBarbieDay video, head here: https://www.tiktok.com/@arcadiasrlivingbg/video/7208662279007538478

See More

Rihanna, Jay-Z send Bowling Green seniors roses after viral TikTok