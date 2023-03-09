Rihanna, Jay-Z send Bowling Green seniors roses after viral TikTok

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A senior living home in Bowling Green recreated Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance with their own TikTok dance video — and the singer got word of it.

You probably remember the choreographed dance by Rihanna.

She was decked out in red and announced her pregnancy on live television to millions of Americans.

Here’s the seniors’ version, courtesy of @arcadiasrlivingbg:

You can see they choreographed their own routine, complete with color coordination.

The video went viral and both Rihanna and Jay-Z got word of it and showed them some love — both sending the retirement and assisted living facility roses, each with a personalized note.

Jay-Z’s said, “We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation!”

Rihanna said, “You ladies dance was amazing. Love Roc Nation”