Bosse declined to hire Jenkins’s stepson, raising questions about his recent firing

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — New Georgetown mayor Burney Jenkins fired two notable figures in the community last week — Police Chief Mike Bosse and the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Hartley.

After the saga continued on Monday during a crowded city council meeting, new information came to light about a possible connection between Jenkins and Bosse.

The Georgetown News-Graphic reported that Bosse once declined to hire Jenkins’s stepson to the Georgetown Police Department.

However, Jenkins told the paper that firing Bosse had nothing to do with his stepson and that the two incidents are unrelated.

Jenkins has declined to give details as to why Bosse was fired, simply saying he wants to take the city in “a different direction.”

