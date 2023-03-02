Bill would ban 7 countries from buying land in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill that would ban seven countries from buying land in Kentucky is heading to the House.

House Bill 500 would ban Burma, China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela from buying or leasing land for agricultural use in the state.

The bill would allow those countries that have existing operations in Kentucky to continue their business here; the bill would only ban new purchases.

The list of countries is subject to change as the bill progresses through the legislative process.

The House will vote on the bill next.