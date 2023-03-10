Bill to regulate parking authority’s power passes Senate, now heads to House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill to require a parking authority in an urban county government to submit fees, rates and budget amendments to the governing body for approval before implementation easily passed the Senate Friday.

Senate Bill 75 was brought forth after the Lexington Parking Authority proposed an increase to hourly rates and hours of enforcement at its parking meters. Backlash from area business owners was quick to surface, who said they were worried the changes would impact their businesses.

The bill says no budget, budget amendment, fee or rate will be effective until the entity submits the proposal to an urban county government body. That governing body would then have 30 days to review the submission before approving or denying any change.

It passed 27-6 and heads to the House.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.

See More

New parking plan keeps meters free on weekends, after 7 p.m. weekdays in Lexington