New parking plan keeps meters free on weekends, after 7 p.m. weekdays in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Parking Authority on Thursday gave final approval to changes to their recently proposed parking meter and enforcement plans.

In December 2022, LPA was set to increase hourly rates and enforcement times at its parking meters beginning in January 2023. Those changes included the following:

Areas that are were 50¢ would be 75¢

Areas that are were $1 would be $1.50

Areas that are were $1.50 would be $2

Current hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New hours would be Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Backlash from area business owners was quick to surface, who said they were worried the changes would impact their businesses.

On Thursday, at a Parking Authority Board meeting, LPA agreed to keep metered parking spaces free on weekends and after 7 p.m. on weeknights effective immediately.

Rates for metered spaces will be between 75¢ and $2 per hour. There are no plans to change the hourly rate at this time.

To make up for the cost difference, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government will begin paying the regular rate, instead of their current discounted rate (50 percent off) to give the Lexington Parking Authority an increase of $200,000 in revenue. This will eliminate the need to increase hours of enforcement.