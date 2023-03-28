Bill to make Ky. a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ becomes law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill to make Kentucky a “Second Amendment sanctuary” is now law after Gov. Andy Beshear neither signed nor vetoed the legislation passed by the General Assembly.

House Bill 153, which cleared both the House and Senate, prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing a federal gun ban in the state.

The bill passed the House by a 78-19 vote and the Senate by a 27-9 vote. It applies to any federal laws or regulations enacted on guns, ammunition and accessories since Jan. 1, 2021.

Beshear neither signed nor vetoed the legislation, which sent the bill straight to Secretary of State Michael Adams’ desk. It became law Tuesday.

To read the bill in its entirety, head here: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/record/23rs/hb153.html

See More

Bill to make Ky. a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ heads to governor’s desk

Bill would make Ky. a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’