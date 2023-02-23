Bill would make Ky. a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill that easily passed the Kentucky House Wednesday would make the state a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

House Bill 153 would ensure Kentucky couldn’t use tax dollars or law enforcement to enforce a federal gun ban on ammunition, magazines, accessories or certain types of guns, according to sponsor Rep. Josh Bray (R-Mount Vernon).

“Kentuckians should decide firearm policy through their elected representatives, not through some bureaucrat in Washington D.C. who is changing the interpretation of an existing federal guideline,” Bray said.

Democrats, like Rep. Lisa Willner (D-Louisville), shared concerns with the bill.

“The people in District 35 worry every day about too little law enforcement of already existing laws,” she said. “This law that would increase access to guns would reduce enforcement. It moves us exactly in the wrong direction on both counts.”

The bill passed with a 78-19 vote. It now heads to the Senate.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.