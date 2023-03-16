Bill to make Ky. a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ heads to governor’s desk

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill that would make Kentucky a “Second Amendment sanctuary” is heading to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 153, which cleared both the House and Senate, would prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing a federal gun ban in the state.

The bill passed the House by a 78-19 vote and the Senate by a 27-9 vote. It applies to any federal laws or regulations enacted on guns, ammunition and accessories since Jan. 1, 2021.

HB 153 now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk, where he can either sign it into law or veto it.

To read the bill in its entirety, head here: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/record/23rs/hb153.html

