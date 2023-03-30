Best Western Hotel ‘heavily damaged’ in Wednesday fire in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Best Western Hotel that caught fire in the attic around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Somerset was heavily damaged.

Because the fire began in the attic, the sprinkler system of the building didn’t activate automatically, according to an update posted on the Somerset Fire Department Facebook page.

Firefighters searched each floor while simultaneously putting out the fire. All available crews were at the scene, including surrounding county departments.

No one was injured in the fire.

Crews were on the scene for over nine hours; they are still investigating the cause.

Six days ago, the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Somerset also caught on fire in the attic. The church was heavily damaged. Crews spent eight hours extinguishing that fire.