Somerset church ‘heavily’ damaged in fire, but sanctuary protected





Courtesy: Jeff Siler



SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A large fire at a Somerset church Thursday “heavily” damaged the building, but firefighters were able to protect the sanctuary.

A fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Clifty Street broke out around 2:45 p.m. Firefighters found a “rapidly growing fire” in the attic of the church, according to the Somerset Fire Department.

While the classroom portion of the church was heavily damaged, firefighters were able to save the sanctuary portion.

All available firefighters and several county departments were at the scene for over eight hours.

No one was injured in the fire.

