Crews battling large fire at Somerset church

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a church in Somerset.

A Somerset resident told ABC 36 the roof of Cornerstone Baptist Church appears to have collapsed in the middle.

No one was inside the church when the fire began, Pulaski County Fire Coordinator Stacey Holcomb said.

The church is in the 300 block of Clifty Street.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates