Beshear responds after Ford delays production at 2nd Ky. battery plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday posted a video to social media, responding after Ford delayed production at its second Kentucky battery plant following a two-week strike.

“As it relates to the first battery plant, it’s going to open and operate on the current schedule that’s out there, putting thousands of Kentuckians to work. My understanding is the second battery plant, which isn’t scheduled to open until 2026, Ford is looking at the operational schedule of that plant and looking to be at least a little bit flexible depending on the demand for EVs in the market,” Beshear said in the two-minute video.

The second battery plant will be built in Hardin County, about an hour and a half west of Fayette County.

“We are also slowing down several investments including making a decision with [BlueOval] SK to delay the second BlueOval SK JV battery plant in Kentucky,” Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Thursday night during its third-quarter earnings call.

“But folks, it is happening. Ford is fully committed to it,” Beshear added.

Ford and the United Auto Workers came to a tentative agreement this week. Louisville workers left the pick lines and headed back to work.

The tentative agreement grants 25 percent in base wage increases through April 2028, and will cumulatively raise the top wage by over 30 percent to more than $40 an hour, and raise the starting wage by 68 percent to over $28 an hour.

“There’s been a lot of positives out this record, a record contract, you know, record profits mean record contracts. We won a historic life-changing agreement, and the membership will see it as soon as they’re able to break it down right now, there’s a lot of questions,” UAW Local 862 president Todd Dunn told ABC 36.

For now, the agreement goes through the ratification process, and the UAW National Ford Council will vote on whether to send the tentative agreement to membership.

The UAW Local 862 is hoping for Nov. 12 as a day to vote on the new contract.