UAW Local 862 reacts to tentative agreement with Ford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Just hours after the United Auto Workers and Ford came to a tentative agreement, union members in Louisville have left the picket lines and are headed back to work.

“We gained some historical things like right to strike over plant closings,” says UAW Local 862 president, Todd Dunn.

After being on strike for about two weeks, those with the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant are excited about getting back to work.

“At 7:47pm I got a phone call or a text message that basically communication said, hey, look, we got, we’re, we’re taking everyone off the picket lines at eight o’clock. So again, no plan, no play book, we just started putting in a a safety with the withdrawal if you will make sure we’re safe in doing so,” said Dunn, also adding, the support that was seen nationwide was unforgettable.

“When you put, you know, you put over 15,000 workers at a Ford Motor company on that pry bar and they’re together, they’re holding on to it. That’s where that wheel behind me makes a big difference because we all come together and put a perimeter of safety or perimeter of leverage, whatever it takes together,” added Dunn.

The agreement grants 25% in base wage increases through april 2028, and will cumulatively raise the top wage by over 30% to more than $40 an hour, and raise the starting wage by 68%, to over $28 an hour.

“There’s been a lot of positives out this record, a record contract, you know, record profits mean record contracts. We won a historic life changing agreement, and the membership will see it as soon as they’re able to break it down right now, there’s a lot of questions,” said Dunn.

The Stand Up Strike continues at Stellantis and General Motors.

“This is about our future and it’s gonna benefit everyone that’s tied to auto workers, you know, it’s tied to our community. Tax base is going up, got more infrastructure dollars that can be spent. I mean, there’s just so many positives that’s gonna come out of this,” said Dunn.

For now the agreement goes through the ratification process, the UAW National Ford Council will vote on whether to send tentative agreement to membership.

The UAW Local 862 is hoping for November 12th as a potential day to vote on the new contract.