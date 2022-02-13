Berea woman charged with murder in connection to 2020 car accident

Lauren Arnold is accused of driving under the influence and causing a collision that killed a Monticello woman

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Madison County woman is charged with murder in connection to a deadly collision she’s accused of causing in 2020, according to the Richmond Register.

The report says Lauren Arnold was arrested by Richmond Police on Feb. 8, 2022, and charged with murder, wanton endangerment, six counts of failing to appear in court and other charges.

Arnold is accused of causing a wreck that killed 29-year old Lyndsey Cook, of Monticello, on April 11, 2020, according to the report.

The Richmond Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit began an investigation immediately following the deadly collision, according to the report.

Arnold is accused of driving a Ford Crown Victoria under the influence and turning into the path of a Chevy pickup truck on Berea Road (US 25), causing the death of Cook who was a passenger in Arnold’s car, according to the report. Arnold and another passenger, 25-year old Kayela Boone, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the report. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, according to the Richmond Register.

After a nearly two-year investigation, Arnold was indicted on murder and wanton endangerment charges on Dec. 22, 2021, according to the report.

The Richmond Register reports Arnold has an extensive arrest record on drug charges dating back to 2015. The report says she was charged in connection to what was called at the time, one of the largest heroin busts in years in Madison County.