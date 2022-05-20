Berea man arrested following chase on I-75 that snarled traffic Friday afternoon

Stephen Keel is accused of hitting a sheriff's deputy's car and State Police cruiser during the chase

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Berea man who had outstanding warrants out against him got in a lot more trouble Friday afternoon following a police chase that snarled traffic on I-75 and left two law enforcement vehicles damaged.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull 47-year old Stephen Keel over on Chestnut Street in Berea for traffic violations. During the stop the deputy learned of the active warrants out on Keel.

Investigators say when the deputy made contact with Keel, he took off toward I-75 and the deputy gave chase.

Deputies say Keel hit a sheriff’s office vehicle when he merged onto I-75 at Exit 76 driving north.

Kentucky State Police joined the chase near Richmond. Investigators say Keel hit a KSP vehicle around the 94 mile marker.

The chase came to an end after the sheriff’s office successfully deployed Stop Sticks that Keel ran over, deflating the front tires, according to deputies.

Keel was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Fleeing and Evading along with multiple traffic offenses, according to investigators. He was also charged with all his outstanding felony warrants.

Investigators say additional charges are pending by State Police.

Keel was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

The chase and its aftermath led to a miles long backup on northbound I-75.

The ABC 36 newsroom received calls from frustrated drivers stuck in traffic.